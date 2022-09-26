Delhi record 129 fresh cases of Dengue, tally reaches 500

Even as the Covid-19 cases continue to be reported from different parts of the Union Territory, Delhi is bracing for a new health emergency as the Dengue cases in the city are rising rapidly. In the last few days, almost 130 people have been diagnosed with Dengue with the total tally reaching 500 this year. As for the waterlogging and potholes, Dengue also seems to be a result of heavy rains over the past few days.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}