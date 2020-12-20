Delhi records 1,091 fresh COVID-19 cases; positivity rate 1.3%

Delhi recorded 1,091 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the lowest in around four months, as the total number of such cases climbed to 6,17,005 in the national capital, authorities said.

Twenty-six more fatalities pushed the death toll due to the disease to 10,277 in the city. The positivity rate stood at 1.31%.

This is the sixth consecutive day when the positivity rate has remained below 2%. It stood at 1.3% on Saturday, 1.6 per cent on Friday and 1.51% on Thursday.

The new cases came out of the 83,289 tests conducted the previous day, including 46,001 RT-PCR tests and 37,288 rapid-antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

On August 24, the city had recorded 1,061 new cases. On December 15 and 16, the positivity rate was 1.9% and 1.96% respectively.

The positivity rate from December 3-7 had successively dipped to 4.96%, 4.78%, 4.2%, 3.68% and 3.15%.

However, on December 8, it had risen again to 4.23%, before falling to 3.42% on December 9 and 2.46% on December 10.

It had risen to 3.33% on December 11 and fallen again to 2.64% on December 12. It rose marginally to 2.74 on December 13 and fell again to 2.15% on December 14.

The tally of active cases in the national capital dropped to 10,148 on Sunday from 10,358 the previous day.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

