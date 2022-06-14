Delhi records 1, 118 new Covid-19 cases in past 24 hrs, positivity rate at 6.5%

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.05% while the weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 2.32%, according to the Health Ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,61,370, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21%. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 195.35 crore.