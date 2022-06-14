Delhi records 1, 118 new Covid-19 cases in past 24 hrs, positivity rate at 6.5%

Delhi on Tuesday registered 1,118 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths, and 500 recoveries in a span of 24 hours. Active coronavirus cases in the national capital were at 3,177, the Delhi health department said. With this, the positivity rate in the national capital has reached 6.50%.
DELHI :Delhi on Tuesday registered 1,118 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths, and 500 recoveries in a span of 24 hours. Active coronavirus cases in the national capital were at 3,177, the Delhi health department said. With this, the positivity rate in the national capital has reached 6.50%.
With these new cases, the national capital's cumulative Covid-19 tally has increased to 19,14,530, while the death toll stands at 26,223 with the case fatality rate at 1.37%.
The national capital had on Monday reported 614 new COVID-19 cases and zero death due to the disease, while the positivity was at 7.06%.
This is the fifth consecutive day that the national capital has recorded over 600 cases in a day. The city had last recorded more than one thousand cases (1,118), with a positivity rate of 4.38% and one death on May 10 last month.
The cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the national capital crossed 3,45,28,975.
Meanwhile, India on Tuesday reported a single-day rise of 6,594 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,32,36,695, while the active cases have increased to 50,548, as per the Union Health Ministry updated data.
The active cases comprise 0.12% of the total Covid-19 infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.67%, the data updated at 8 am stated. An increase of 2,553 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.05% while the weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 2.32%, according to the Health Ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,61,370, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21%. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 195.35 crore.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 1885 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of active cases in the state to 17,480. According to the latest report from Kasturba Hospital Laboratory, three patients were found positive with BA.4 and one patient with BA.5 variant in Mumbai.
