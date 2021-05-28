Delhi reported an increase in daily coronavirus infections, as well as fatalities on Friday.

The national capital reported 1,141 fresh Covid-19 cases with an increase in positivity rate to 1.59%. The daily deaths due to the virus increased to 139, the state's health bulletin said.

However, this is the sixth day in a row when the daily cases in Delhi have remained below 2,000 and the third consecutive day when the cases are below 1,500.

On Thursday, the national capital had reported 1,072 new coronavirus cases and 117 deaths.

Delhi reported a total of 2,799 recoveries in 24 hours.

The cumulative Covid case count has climbed to 14,23,690 while the death toll has jumped to 23,951 as of May 28.

At present, the active caseload in the national capital stands at 14,581, and patients recovered from the infection have escalated to 13,85,158.

The city conducted 71,853 tests in a day. In the last 24 hours, Delhi conducted 47,917 RTPCR tests and 23,936 rapid antigen tests. Until now, 1,90,81,127 tests have been conducted in the national capital.

Further, 39,173 people got vaccinated in Delhi, as per the data by the state's health department.

Out of the 39,173 beneficiaries, 33,729 were given the first dose of Covid vaccines and only 5,444 got the second dose.

Overall, 52,58,545 people have been vaccinated in Delhi since the inoculation exercise started on January 16. Of this, 36.79 lakh were Covishield doses and 16.04 were Covaxin jabs. The maximum number of 1.41 lakh people were vaccinated on May 10.

According to government data, the northwest Delhi has administered 6.34 lakh vaccine doses, the maximum by any district in Delhi so far, while only 3.15 lakh people have got jabs in the northeast region.

In West Delhi district, 6.29 lakh jabs have been given, and in the central Delhi, 5.74 lakh, in South delhi 5.55 lakh and in 5.37 lakh, according to government data.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the city has somehow gained control over the second wave of Covid pandemic and therefore, it would start the process of lifting the lockdown gradually.

The CM allowed resumption of construction activities and reopening of factories for one week from Monday.

