Delhi records 1,376 new Covid-19 cases, positivity rate at 2.15%

The national capital on Monday reported 1,376 new Covid-19 cases after conducting over 63,944 tests. While the tally has reached 6,08,830, the toll stands at 10,074 with 60 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

As many as 2,854 people were discharged or migrated from the hospitals on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,83,509. There are 15,247 active cases in Delhi, as of Monday.

The positivity rate from December 3 to December 7 had successively dipped to 4.96%, 4.78%, 4.2%, 3.68% and 3.15%, respectively.

However, on December 8, it had risen to 4.23%, falling again to 3.42% on December 9 and 2.46% on December 10. It had risen to 3.33% again on December 11 and fell to 2.64% on December 12.

From the 63,944 tests conducted the previous day, 36,176 are RT-PCR tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

This is the lowest daily cases count reported since August 31, when 1,358 cases were recorded.

Out of the total 18,807 hospital beds, 14,561 are vacant in the city. In dedicated Covid Care Centres, 7,454 beds are vacant, according to the bulletin by the state. As many as 488 beds are vacant in dedicated Covid Health Centres.

Delhi currently has 9,274 patients in home isolation.

