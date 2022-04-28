Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi records 1,490 new Covid-19 cases in a day, 123 more than yesterday

The active Covid cases in the national capital continues to rise.
1 min read . 09:44 PM IST Livemint

The active Covid cases in the national capital continues to rise. Delhi has recorded nearly 1,500 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Latest state government counting reveals that Delhi reported 1,490 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours with 1,070 recoveries and 2 deaths.

