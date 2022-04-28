Delhi records 1,490 new Covid-19 cases in a day, 123 more than yesterday

Delhi records 1,490 new Covid-19 cases in a day, 123 more than yesterday1 min read . 09:44 PM IST
- Latest state government counting reveals that Delhi reported 1,490 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours with 1,070 recoveries and 2 deaths.
The active Covid cases in the national capital continues to rise. Delhi has recorded nearly 1,500 new cases in the last 24 hours.
