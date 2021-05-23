Delhi recorded 1,649 fresh COVID-19 cases and 189 fatalities on Sunday, with the positivity rate in the city slipping to 2.42% data shared by the health department showed.

This is the lowest daily spike in cases recorded since March 30 and the first time that the count has gone below the 3,000-mark since April 1, when 2,790 people tested positive for the viral disease.

As per the latest health bulletin, these new fatalities pushed the death toll due to COVID-19 in the national capital to 23,202.

The positivity rate was 5.5 per cent on Thursday and 4.76 per cent on Friday.

Delhi had recorded 3,846 COVID-19 cases and 235 deaths on Wednesday, 3,231 cases and 233 deaths on Thursday, and 3,009 cases and 252 deaths on Friday.

