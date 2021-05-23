Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi covid update: Positivity rate drops below 2.5% as 1,649 new cases reported

Delhi covid update: Positivity rate drops below 2.5% as 1,649 new cases reported

Premium
Morning yoga and meditation sessions by Stress Counsellors of ITBP at Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre, Radha Soami Beas, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 03:03 PM IST Staff Writer

  • As per the latest health bulletin, these new fatalities pushed the death toll due to COVID-19 in the national capital to 23,202

Delhi recorded 1,649 fresh COVID-19 cases and 189 fatalities on Sunday, with the positivity rate in the city slipping to 2.42% data shared by the health department showed.

Delhi recorded 1,649 fresh COVID-19 cases and 189 fatalities on Sunday, with the positivity rate in the city slipping to 2.42% data shared by the health department showed.

This is the lowest daily spike in cases recorded since March 30 and the first time that the count has gone below the 3,000-mark since April 1, when 2,790 people tested positive for the viral disease.

TRENDING STORIES See All

This is the lowest daily spike in cases recorded since March 30 and the first time that the count has gone below the 3,000-mark since April 1, when 2,790 people tested positive for the viral disease.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

As per the latest health bulletin, these new fatalities pushed the death toll due to COVID-19 in the national capital to 23,202.

The positivity rate was 5.5 per cent on Thursday and 4.76 per cent on Friday.

Delhi had recorded 3,846 COVID-19 cases and 235 deaths on Wednesday, 3,231 cases and 233 deaths on Thursday, and 3,009 cases and 252 deaths on Friday.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!