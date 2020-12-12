Delhi records 1,935 new Covid-19 cases, tally at 6,05,470

The national capital on Saturday reported 1,935 new Covid-19 cases after conducting over 73,000 tests. The positivity rate in the city stood at 2.64%, a downward slide from when it was at 3.33%. The cumulative number of positive cases has reached 6,05,470.

The positivity rate from December 3-7 had successively dipped to 4.96%, 4.78%, 4.2%, 3.68% and 3.15% respectively.

However, on December 8, it had risen again to 4.23%, falling again to 3.42% on December 9 and 2.46% on December 10.

As many as 3,191 people were discharged or migrated from the hospitals on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,78,116.

The number of deaths stood at 47, with which the toll reached 9,981. The fatality rate now stands at 1.65% in Delhi.

Out of the total 18,814 hospital beds, 14,183 are vacant in the city. In dedicated Covid Care Centres, 7,368 beds are vacant, according to the bulletin by the state. As many as 476 beds are vacant in dedicated Covid Health Centres.

Delhi currently has 10.382 patients in home isolation.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via