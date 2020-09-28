Home >News >India >Delhi records 1,984 new cases, COVID-19 tally over 2.73 lakh
New Delhi: Doctors check a patient at CWG village COVID-19 Care Centre, near Akshardham in New Delhi, (PTI)
New Delhi: Doctors check a patient at CWG village COVID-19 Care Centre, near Akshardham in New Delhi, (PTI)

Delhi records 1,984 new cases, COVID-19 tally over 2.73 lakh

1 min read . Updated: 28 Sep 2020, 08:58 PM IST PTI

  • The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 5,235 on Sunday
  • The Monday bulletin said the fresh cases pushed the COVID-19 tally to 2,73,098 in Delhi

NEW DELHI : Delhi recorded 1,984 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, as the infection count mounted to over 2.73 lakh in the city, while the death toll rose to 5,272 with 37 new fatalities, according to a health department bulletin.

The relatively low count of fresh cases came out of the 36,302 tests done the previous day.

The active COVID-19 case count on Monday stood at 27,123, down from 29,228 the previous day, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 5,235 on Sunday.

The Monday bulletin said the fresh cases pushed the COVID-19 tally to 2,73,098 in Delhi.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
The project would be developed on a Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer (DBFOT) model for a concession period of 60 years.

Adani,GMR,SNCF show interest in redevelopment of the New Delhi railway station

3 min read . 17 Sep 2020
BMC Medical staff conducting a rapid antigen test at Mahim in Mumbai. (ANI)

Covid-19: Maharashtra sees multi-month single-day low of 11,921 new cases

3 min read . 08:16 PM IST
Photo: Bloomberg

Maharashtra bans sale of loose cigarettes, as they don't have health warnings

1 min read . 05:05 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout