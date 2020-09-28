Delhi records 1,984 new cases, COVID-19 tally over 2.73 lakh

NEW DELHI : Delhi recorded 1,984 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, as the infection count mounted to over 2.73 lakh in the city, while the death toll rose to 5,272 with 37 new fatalities, according to a health department bulletin.

The relatively low count of fresh cases came out of the 36,302 tests done the previous day.

The active COVID-19 case count on Monday stood at 27,123, down from 29,228 the previous day, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 5,235 on Sunday.

The Monday bulletin said the fresh cases pushed the COVID-19 tally to 2,73,098 in Delhi.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

