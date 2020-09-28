Delhi records 1,984 new cases, COVID-19 tally over 2.73 lakh

NEW DELHI : Delhi recorded 1,984 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, as the infection count mounted to over 2.73 lakh in the city, while the death toll rose to 5,272 with 37 new fatalities, according to a health department bulletin.

The relatively low count of fresh cases came out of the 36,302 tests done the previous day.

The relatively low count of fresh cases came out of the 36,302 tests done the previous day.

The active COVID-19 case count on Monday stood at 27,123, down from 29,228 the previous day, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 5,235 on Sunday.

The Monday bulletin said the fresh cases pushed the COVID-19 tally to 2,73,098 in Delhi.

