Delhi records 1,984 new cases, COVID-19 tally over 2.73 lakh

Delhi records 1,984 new cases, COVID-19 tally over 2.73 lakh1 min read . 08:58 PM IST
- The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 5,235 on Sunday
- The Monday bulletin said the fresh cases pushed the COVID-19 tally to 2,73,098 in Delhi
NEW DELHI : Delhi recorded 1,984 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, as the infection count mounted to over 2.73 lakh in the city, while the death toll rose to 5,272 with 37 new fatalities, according to a health department bulletin.
The relatively low count of fresh cases came out of the 36,302 tests done the previous day.
The active COVID-19 case count on Monday stood at 27,123, down from 29,228 the previous day, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.
