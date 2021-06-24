National capital Delhi recorded 109 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, showed a public health bulletin released by the government on Thursday evening. The city reported 8 deaths due to the virus during this time, one more than what was seen a day before.

Case positivity rate in Delhi on Thursday stood at 0.14 per cent. A total of 77,382 tests were conducted in the city during the day, whole 131 patients recovered or were discharged, the health bulletin showed.

With this, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi reached 14,33,475, while cumulative case positivity rate stood at 6.81 per cent. Cumulative death toll in the city due to the virus stood at 24,948, with case fatality rate of 1.74 per cent. So far, 14,06,760 patients have recovered from from Covid-19 in Delhi.

As of now, there are 1,767 active Covid-19 cases in Delhi, the bulletin said, adding that 523 patients are in home isolation.

On the vaccination front, 1,09,655 beneficiaries were inoculated against Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Out of them, 98,295 beneficiaries received their first dose, whereas 11,360 beneficiaries got the second dose.

So far, 68,05,599 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in Delhi. Out of them, 51,77,601 have received only the first dose, while 16,27,998 have completed the regimen and got both doses.

More than 2.1 crore Covid-19 tests have been conducted in Delhi so far, with 11,08,067 tests per million. In the last 24 hours, 54,581 RTPCR, CBNAAT and True NAT tests and 22,801 rapid antigen tests for Covid-19 were done in the city.

