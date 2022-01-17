He also said the vaccination drive in Delhi completed one year on Monday and a total of 2.85 crore doses have been administered so far.
Jain also informed that Delhi authorities have administered the first dose of vaccine to all the eligible population. He said that Delhi has administered 2.85 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, of which 80% have been fully vaccinated.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!