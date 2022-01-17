NEW DELHI : The national capital of India, Delhi , on Monday reported 12,527 new Covid-19 cases, that was 31% lower than the number of cases detected on Sunday.

The state also recorded 24 deaths in the past twenty four hours.

Monday's new cases took the tally of active cases to 83,982, a decline from past weeks. This is the fourth straight day the national capital has seen a decline in daily number of cases.

The cases in the national capital have fallen consistently since hitting a peak of 28,867 on 13 January.

The Covid positivity rate in the national capital however, remained at 27.99%.

The city-state conducted 44762 tests for COvid-19 in the past 24 hours, according to the official bulletin.

The Delhi State Health Bulletin also informed that 18340 people had recovered from the coronavirus and had been discharged from hospitals.

Earlier today, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that the city is likely to witness 4,000-5,000 less Covid-19 cases than the number reported on Sunday.

He also said the vaccination drive in Delhi completed one year on Monday and a total of 2.85 crore doses have been administered so far.

Jain also informed that Delhi authorities have administered the first dose of vaccine to all the eligible population. He said that Delhi has administered 2.85 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, of which 80% have been fully vaccinated.

