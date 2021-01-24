OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi records 185 new COVID-19 cases, nine fatalities
A healthcare worker fills a syringe with a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi (REUTERS)
Delhi records 185 new COVID-19 cases, nine fatalities

1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2021, 03:58 PM IST PTI

  • The national capital's infection tally is now over 6.33 lakh and the death toll 10,808, the authorities said
  • The active cases tally on Sunday stood at 1,741, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 185 fresh COVID-19 cases and nine deaths on Sunday, while the positivity rate rose marginally to stand at 0.30 per cent, authorities said.

The positivity rate on Saturday was at 0.26 per cent.

The national capital's infection tally is now over 6.33 lakh and the death toll 10,808, the authorities said.

On Monday, the city had recorded 161 cases, the lowest in nearly nine months, with a positivity rate of 0.32 per cent.

The active cases tally on Sunday stood at 1,741, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

This month, 585 cases were reported on January 1 and 494 on January 2; 424 on January 3; 384 on January 4, and 442 on January 5; 654 on January 6; 486 on January 7 and 444 on January 8; 519 on January 9 and 399 on January 10; 306 on January 11 and 386 on January 12 and 357 on January 13 and 340 on January 14.

From January 15-22, the daily figures stood at 295; 299; 246; 161; 231; 228; 227 and 266 respectively.

These 185 new cases came out the 62,307 tests conducted the previous day, including 36,965 RT-PCR tests and 25,342 rapid antigen tests.

The bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 6,33,924.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

