Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

Home >News >India >Delhi records 197 new Covid-19 cases, one death in last 24 hours
Delhi records 197 new Covid-19 cases, one death in last 24 hours

1 min read . 05:08 PM IST Staff Writer

  • According to the Delhi Health Department's bulletin, the total number of active cases stands at 1,335, while the number of tests conducted in the last 24 hours is 57,772
  • As many as 16,752 new COVID-19 cases and 113 deaths were reported in India during the last 24 hours

Delhi has reported 197 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of people infected with the virus to 6,39,289, the Delhi government said.

As many as 168 people recovered from the virus, while one person succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.

According to the Delhi Health Department's bulletin, the total number of active cases stands at 1,335, while the number of tests conducted in the last 24 hours is 57,772.

Yesterday Delhi reported 243 new Covid-19 cases.

On Friday, 256 new cases, which was the highest single-day spike in the month of February.

As many as 16,752 new COVID-19 cases and 113 deaths were reported in India during the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday.

With this, the total coronavirus caseload in the country has gone up to 1,10,96,731, including 1,64,511 active cases and 1,07,75,169 discharges.

The COVID-19 death toll reached 1,57,051 on Saturday with additional 113 deaths.

As per the Health Ministry, a total of 1,43,01,266 people in the country have been vaccinated against the virus.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021. The vaccination of the frontline workers started on February 2.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed today that the total number of samples has reached 21,62,31,106 as of Sunday, including 7,95,723 samples tested yesterday.

