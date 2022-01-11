The national capital Delhi on Tuesday logged 21,259 new Covid-19 cases in the past twenty four hours.

This takes the total tally of active cases to 74,881. The positivity rate in the city also rose to 25.65%.

The city also recorded 23 Covid related deaths in the past twenty four hours.

The city had recorded 19,166 cases and 17 deaths on Monday.

12161 people recovered in the city in the past twenty four hours and 82884 tests have been conducted in the same time period.

COVID19 | Delhi logs 21,259 new cases & 23 deaths in last 24 hours; Active cases stand at 74,881. Positivity rate rises to 25.65% pic.twitter.com/rIYXi3pe0n — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2022

The Delhi government on Tuesday directed all private offices to follow work from home. This directive however, does not apply on offices with exempted category .

The private offices had been operating with 50% work force till now, they have now been asked to follow the practice of work from home.

An order issued by Delhi Disaster Management Authority also directed for closing of restaurants and bars in the city.

However, restaurants have been allowed home delivery and take away food items.

Government offices in the national capital are also currently working with 50 attendance.

