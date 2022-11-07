Delhi reported around 295 new cases of dengue in a week, taking the total number of cases reported in the national capital this year to 2490. As per the official figures, there have been no recorded deaths due to dengue this year.

As per reports, the new 295 cases of dengue were recorded between November 1 and November 7 this month. In comparison, there were 6,738 cases of dengue reported in the month of November last year.

There were 693 cases of dengue reported in the month of September and 1238 cases in the month of October, as per the official figures released by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi(MCD).

In the last week, seven new cases of malaria and one of Chikungunya have also been reported in the last week. The total number of cases for both diseases has now reached 207 and 41 respectively.

As per the official records, 207 cases of Malaria and 17 of chikungunya were reported in the last month. In comparison, 167 cases of Malaria and 89 cases of chikungunya were reported last year.

Officials say people need to take precautions and consult doctors as soon they develop any symptoms.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government decided to reopen schools from November 9 in view of the improving air quality in the capital. It also revoked the order asking 50 percent of the staff to work from home.

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai talking about the decision said, "It has been decided to lift the curbs imposed under stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan in compliance with the direction from the Commission for Air Quality Management,"

"Primary schools will reopen from November 9 and the order asking 50 per cent of the government staff to work from home is being revoked,"

Earlier, in view of improvement in air quality in the Delhi-NCR region, a central government panel revoked Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) stage 4, which meant that there is no ban on entry of trucks and non-BS 6 diesel light motor vehicles are allowed.