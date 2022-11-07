Delhi records 295 new cases of dengue in first week of November2 min read . Updated: 07 Nov 2022, 03:14 PM IST
Delhi recorded 295 cases of dengue between compared to 6,738 cases of dengue reported in the month of November last year
Delhi reported around 295 new cases of dengue in a week, taking the total number of cases reported in the national capital this year to 2490. As per the official figures, there have been no recorded deaths due to dengue this year.