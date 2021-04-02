The COVID-19 cases in the national capital continued to surge on Friday. At least 3,594 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of active coronavirus cases in Delhi reached 11,994.

"Amid surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, positivity rate mounts from just below one per cent to 4.11% in last two weeks," official data showed.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the state is witnessing fourth wave of COVID-19. "In the last few days, COVID19 cases in Delhi have been rising. As many as 3,583 new cases have been reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. This rise in cases now is the fourth wave," said Kejriwal.

Assuring the people, Kejriwal said, "We are monitoring the situation well. Despite a surge in daily cases, the situation is less serious than compared to the last waves due to a lower death rate. Last year in October, there were nearly 40-50 deaths per day due to COVID-19. The situation is not the same now."

As many as 14 people succumbed to death due to COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours. The death toll increased to 11,050 in the state. "The daily death toll due to the virus is around 10-12 persons. Thus, there is no need for a lockdown in Delhi," Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference here," Delhi chief minister added.

Kejriwal on Friday held a meeting at his residence in the wake of an increase in COVID-19 cases in the state. Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain and other officials were present at the meeting. The meeting was called to prepare an action plan to fight the increase in the COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via