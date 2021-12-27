Delhi has reported sharp rise in Covid cases with 331 fresh infections in last 24 hours. The positivity rate too has gone up to 0.68% in the national capital. The number of recovery was 144, that left 1,289 active cases in the city.

Today's number is significantly higher than what was recorded on Sunday, when the city clogged 290 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, the highest since June 10.

Till yesterday, the positivity rate was 0.55% after 50,059 Covid tests, which was the highest since June 4 when it was 0.67. With the addition of new cases, the cumulative caseload in Delhi had reached 14,43,352 including 1103 active cases.

As per an earlier order passed by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) a 'Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)' will come into effect if the positivity rate breaches 0.5 per cent for two consecutive days leading to shutting down of various economic activities in the national capital.

The number of cases in Delhi has been rising in the last couple of weeks.

The Delhi government has announced night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am effective Monday night.

In an order, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said that the status of virus in Delhi was reviewed, and it has been observed that cases of the infection have been increasing rapidly over the last few days and the positivity rate has gone up as well besides a concomitant increase in cases of the new Omicron variant of the virus.

"Therefore, it is felt that night curfew needs to be imposed in the territory of NCT of Delhi with immediate effect as an emergency measure for well being and safety of people," it said.

