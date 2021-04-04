Delhi records 4,033 fresh covid-19 cases, highest this year

The number of people under home isolation rose to 7,144 from 6,569 a day ago. The number of cumulative cases as on January 1 had stood at over 6.25 lakh and the total fatalities were 10,557. The number of daily cases had started to come down in February. On February 26, the month's highest daily count of 256 cases was recorded. However, the daily cases began to rise again in March and have been steadily increasing since then.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}