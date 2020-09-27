Delhi records 46 covid-19 deaths, highest in over 70 days

NEW DELHI : The national capital reported 46 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, the highest in over 70 days, taking the toll to 5,193, while 3,372 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 2,67,822, authorities said.

This is the highest number of deaths reported in a day since July 16, when the city recorded 58 fatalities.

The capital reported 3,827 new cases on Friday, 3,834 on Thursday, 3,714 on Wednesday and 3,816 on Tuesday.

As many as 57,688 tests were conducted to detect COVID-19 infection on Friday, of which 9,968 were RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 47,720 were rapid antigen tests, the latest health bulletin said.

Authorities had conducted 59,134 tests on Thursday, 59,183 on Wednesday, 59,580 on Tuesday, 59,013 on Monday.

The health authorities have conducted around 5.06 lakh tests in the last 10 days -- an average of more than 50,000 tests a day. The total number of tests conducted in the national capital was 23,09,578 on September 16. It rose to 28,15,650 on Friday.

Of the total cases reported in Delhi so far, 2,32,912 have either recovered, been discharged or migrated out, the bulletin said.

The case positivity rate during the last 24 hours was 5.85 per cent, the lowest in over two weeks, while the cumulative positivity rate was 9.32 per cent.

The average death rate for the last 10 days stands at 0.94 per cent.

The number of active cases decreased from 30,867 on Friday to 29,717 on Saturday.

Over 100 containment zones were added in the last 24 hours. The number of red zones was 2,124 on Friday and 2,231 on Saturday.

