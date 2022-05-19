Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Delhi records 520 new Covid cases, positivity rate dips at 2.09%

Delhi records 520 new Covid cases, positivity rate dips at 2.09%

In the last 24 hours, Delhi conducted 24,918 tests.
1 min read . 06:43 PM ISTLivemint

  • Cumulatively, in Delhi, positive Covid cases stand to the tune of 19,02,180, with recoveries of 18,73,604, and 26,199 deaths. The cumulative positivity rate is at 4.97%.

Delhi Covid cases: The national capital reports 520 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours with 817 recoveries and one death. Delhi now has 2,377 active cases. The capital's positivity rate dived to 2.09% from the previous 2.13%.

In the last 24 hours, Delhi conducted 24,918 tests.

Further, in the last 24 hours, a total of 18,923 beneficiaries were vaccinated. Beneficiaries vaccinated for the first dose were 1,788, while for the second dose were 7,767. Meanwhile, beneficiaries vaccinated precaution doses during these hours stood at 9,368.

Between the age group of 15-17, beneficiaries vaccinated were 623.

Further, there are 9,581 beds dedicated in hospitals for Covid-19 - with 116 being occupied and 9,465 vacant. There are 825 Covid care centres and 144 health centres currently vacant.

Cumulatively, in Delhi, positive Covid cases stand to the tune of 19,02,180, with recoveries of 18,73,604, and 26,199 deaths. The cumulative positivity rate is at 4.97%.

In Delhi, as of date, there are a total of 1,094 containment zones

