The national capital saw 63 more people testing positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 14,36,207, said the state health department on Friday.

Further, three more people succumbed to the disease. The death toll due to coronavirus in Delhi has reached 25,052 and the fatality rate is at 1.74%. No new deaths were seen on Thursday.

The positivity rate, which had once reached 36% at the peak of the second wave, has come down to 0.09% after 70,111 tests were conducted in the city. A total of 2,35,95,882 samples have been tested so far.

Delhi also saw 34 people getting discharged, which has pushed the 14,10,575.

The number of active cases has come up to 580 on Friday from 554 a day before, the bulletin said.

Vaccination in Delhi

The national capital has so far administered 98,94,030 anti-Covid jabs, out of which 72,505 were given in the last 24 hours.

As many as 7,33,976 people have received the first dose in Delhi until now and 2,50,054 are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the DDMA last week announced the further lifting of restrictions, in view of the improved coronavirus situation.

Following the relaxations in norms, the Delhi Metro is running with full seating capacity from 26 July, with still no provision for standing travel for commuters.

Despite fall in daily cases in the last several days, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had recently cautioned that the chances of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic were quite real, while he asserted that his government was preparing on a "war-footing" to combat it.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) recently had passed a colour-coded response action plan under which curbs will be implemented in accordance with the severity of the Covid-19 situation here to deal with a possible third wave of the pandemic.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.