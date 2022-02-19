2 min read.Updated: 19 Feb 2022, 07:39 PM ISTLivemint
Two more people succumbed to Covid-19 during the day
As many as 635 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 18,55,409, said the state health department on Saturday. The positivity rate has fallen to 1.13%.
This marks a rise of 27 infections as compared to the previous day. The national capital registered 607 new cases on Friday and the positivity rate was 1.22%.
Further, two more patients lost their lives to the disease in the last 24 hours. The death toll due to the disease in Delhi stands at 26,097 and the fatality rate is 1.41%.
According to the state health department, 791 patients recovered from the infection in the same duration, taking the total recoveries in the national capital to 18,26,695.
The city has 2,617 active Covid-19 cases of which 1,721 are currently in home isolation.
The total number of containment zones are as of date are 9,742.
During the last 24 hours, 63,578 Covid-19 vaccination doses were administered in the national capital as per the bulletin. Out of this, 7,756 people were given the first dose of the vaccine while 52,916 the second dose.
A total of 3,09,11,394 vaccination doses have been administered to date out of which 1,72,31,279 were the first dose while 1,32,99,122 were the second dose in Delhi.