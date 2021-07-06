OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi records 79 Covid cases, 4 deaths in 24 hours

Delhi recorded 79 Covid new cases at a positivity rate of 0.11 per cent and four deaths in the past 24 hours, according to a health bulletin on Tuesday. As many as 154 patients recovered during the same period.

Delhi has recorded 14,34,687 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began last year. So far, over 14.08 lakh patients have recovered. Now, the total death toll in the city stands at 25,001.

On Monday, the national capital had recorded 54 fresh infection cases, the lowest since April 15 last year. The city had reported two deaths while the positivity rate dropped to 0.09 per cent.

On Sunday, Delhi had recorded 94 cases of Covid with a positivity rate of 0.13 per cent and seven deaths. It was also the first time the number of active cases in the city dropped below 1,000 since April last year.

