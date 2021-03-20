Delhi recorded 813 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest daily count this year, while two more people died from the pathogen, the Health Department said.

The number of active cases rose to 3,409 from 3,165 a day ago and 6,32,797 people have recovered so far. The positivity rate jumped to 0.93 per cent from 0.76 per cent, according to a bulletin.

The 813 new cases took the tally to 6,47,161, while the toll rose to 10,955 with two more deaths, the bulletin said.

Delhi is witnessing a surge in covid-19 cases as it reported 716 cases on Friday, 607 and 536 cases on Thursday and Wednesday respectively. The daily count was 425 on Tuesday.

A total of 75,888 tests, including 46, 292 RT-PCR, were conducted on Friday and the number of people under home isolation rose to 1,722, it said.

Health experts and doctors have attributed the surge in cases to people turning complacent, not following COVID-appropriate behaviour and "assuming all is well now".

A total of 585 cases were reported on January 1 and 424 on January 3. The daily count had dropped to 306 on January 11 and risen again to 386 on January 12, according to official figures.

The numbers had started to come down in February. On February 26, the month's highest daily count of 256 cases was recorded.

Asserting that the recent rise in cases was not a cause for worry, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced on Thursday that the number of people vaccinated in Delhi each day would be raised from around 40,000 to 1.25 lakh.

He added that the Delhi government had directed officials for stricter tracking, tracing and isolation of cases.

