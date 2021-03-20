Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi records 813 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily spike this year

Delhi records 813 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily spike this year

RT-PCR testing for covid-19 being done at a hospital
1 min read . 04:29 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The number of active cases in Delhi rose to 3,409 from 3,165 a day ago and 6,32,797 people have recovered so far.

Delhi recorded 813 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest daily count this year, while two more people died from the pathogen, the Health Department said.

Delhi recorded 813 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest daily count this year, while two more people died from the pathogen, the Health Department said.

The number of active cases rose to 3,409 from 3,165 a day ago and 6,32,797 people have recovered so far. The positivity rate jumped to 0.93 per cent from 0.76 per cent, according to a bulletin.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The number of active cases rose to 3,409 from 3,165 a day ago and 6,32,797 people have recovered so far. The positivity rate jumped to 0.93 per cent from 0.76 per cent, according to a bulletin.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The 813 new cases took the tally to 6,47,161, while the toll rose to 10,955 with two more deaths, the bulletin said.

Delhi is witnessing a surge in covid-19 cases as it reported 716 cases on Friday, 607 and 536 cases on Thursday and Wednesday respectively. The daily count was 425 on Tuesday.

A total of 75,888 tests, including 46, 292 RT-PCR, were conducted on Friday and the number of people under home isolation rose to 1,722, it said.

Health experts and doctors have attributed the surge in cases to people turning complacent, not following COVID-appropriate behaviour and "assuming all is well now".

A total of 585 cases were reported on January 1 and 424 on January 3. The daily count had dropped to 306 on January 11 and risen again to 386 on January 12, according to official figures.

The numbers had started to come down in February. On February 26, the month's highest daily count of 256 cases was recorded.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Fulfil contract with Europe first, or we can ban COVID vaccine exports: EU chief to AstraZeneca

3 min read . 06:06 PM IST

RERA in Uttar Pradesh to restart physical hearing from May 1

1 min read . 06:03 PM IST

Why is Maharashtra seeing surge in Covid cases? Experts must probe, says Fadnavis

1 min read . 05:59 PM IST

Punjab imposes new Covid-19 curbs: Night curfew to ban on gatherings, know details

2 min read . 05:40 PM IST

Asserting that the recent rise in cases was not a cause for worry, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced on Thursday that the number of people vaccinated in Delhi each day would be raised from around 40,000 to 1.25 lakh.

He added that the Delhi government had directed officials for stricter tracking, tracing and isolation of cases.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.