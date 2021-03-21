Delhi reported over 800 coronavirus cases for the second day in a row on Sunday, while one more people succumbed to the pathogen, the Health Department said.

The active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) rose to 3,618 from 3,409 a day ago. The positivity rate breached the 1 per cent-mark after over two months, according to a bulletin.

The 823 new infections pushed the tally to 6,47,984 and 6.33 lakh patients have recovered from the virus. There were 831 cases on Saturday, 716 cases on Friday, 607 on Thursday, 536 on Wednesday and 425 on Tuesday, according to official data.

One more person died from the pathogen, taking the number of fatalities to 10,956. A total of 79,714 tests were conducted a day ago, as the positivity rate reached to 1.03 per cent, the bulletin said.

The number of people under home isolation rose to 1,893 from1,722 a day ago.

Sunday's daily-case count is the highest in nearly three months. On December 24, 1,063 more people were infected with the virus. On January 1, 585 people were afflicted with the disease.

The caseload in Delhi on January 1 had stood at over 6.25 lakh and the total fatalities were 10,557.

The number of daily cases had started to come down in February. On February 26, the month's highest daily count of 256 cases was recorded. However, the daily cases have begun to rise again in March and it has been steadily increasing over the past few days.

Health experts and doctors have attributed this "sudden rise" in cases to people turning complacent, not following COVID-appropriate behaviour and "assuming all is well now".

Asserting that the surge was not a cause for concern, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said on Thursday that officials had been directed for stricter tracking, tracing and isolation of cases.





