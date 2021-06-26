Delhi logged 85 new Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, which is the lowest daily cases recorded in the capital in 2021. The positivity rate also dropped down to 0.12% - the lowest ever.

At least 9 people died in the last 24 hours, taking the overall toll to 24,961. Also, the national capital has recorded 14,33,675 Covid-19 cases so far.

The Covid-19 active caseload also fell below the 1,600-mark and now stands at 1,598. In addition, 158 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

On Monday, Delhi had reported 89 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 0.16%, while 11 people had died, the data showed.

Ninety-four people had been diagnosed Covid-19 positive on 16 February while the daily tally was 96 on 27 January, according to official figures.

Delhi had recorded 111 cases and seven deaths on Wednesday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.15%.

On Thursday, 109 Covid-19 cases and eight deaths were recorded while on Friday, 115 cases and four deaths, the lowest since 21 March, were reported.

