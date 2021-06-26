Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi records 85 new Covid-19 cases, lowest single-day spike this year

Delhi records 85 new Covid-19 cases, lowest single-day spike this year

Premium
People stand in a queue to receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination drive on wheels at Cannaught place, in New Delhi.
1 min read . 06:03 PM IST Livemint

  • The Covid-19 active caseload also fell below the 1,600-mark and now stands at 1,598. In addition, 158 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours

Delhi logged 85 new Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, which is the lowest daily cases recorded in the capital in 2021. The positivity rate also dropped down to 0.12% - the lowest ever.

Delhi logged 85 new Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, which is the lowest daily cases recorded in the capital in 2021. The positivity rate also dropped down to 0.12% - the lowest ever.

At least 9 people died in the last 24 hours, taking the overall toll to 24,961. Also, the national capital has recorded 14,33,675 Covid-19 cases so far.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

At least 9 people died in the last 24 hours, taking the overall toll to 24,961. Also, the national capital has recorded 14,33,675 Covid-19 cases so far.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The Covid-19 active caseload also fell below the 1,600-mark and now stands at 1,598. In addition, 158 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

On Monday, Delhi had reported 89 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 0.16%, while 11 people had died, the data showed.

Ninety-four people had been diagnosed Covid-19 positive on 16 February while the daily tally was 96 on 27 January, according to official figures.

Delhi had recorded 111 cases and seven deaths on Wednesday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.15%.

On Thursday, 109 Covid-19 cases and eight deaths were recorded while on Friday, 115 cases and four deaths, the lowest since 21 March, were reported.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!