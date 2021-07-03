National capital Delhi recorded 86 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, taking the cumulative tally to 14,34,460, informed a health bulletin by the Delhi government. The city reported five deaths due to the virus, with the cumulative death to 24,988.

The number of new cases saw a decline from 93 cases recorded yesterday. Number of fatalities, however, increased from two on Friday.

The case positivity rate for the last 24 hours stood at 0.11 per cent, lower than 0.13 per cent seen a day ago. A total of 76,619 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the city, the health bulletin stated.

On Saturday, 106 patients recovered from novel coronavirus, taking the number of total recoveries in the city to 14,08,456, it added.

Currently, there are 613 Covid-19 patients in different hospitals, 11 in dedicated Covid-19 care centres and one in dedicated Covid-19 health centres. A total of 305 patients are in home isolation.

As on Saturday, 2,17,09,756 Covid-19 tests have been done in the city, with number of per million tests standing at 11,42,618. On Saturday alone, 54103 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 22,516 antigen tests were conducted in Delhi.

On the vaccination front, 1,60,673 Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered across Delhi in the past 24 hours, of which, 1,30,441 were given to beneficiaries receiving their first dose, while 30,232 were given to those who completed the full regimen of two doses.

