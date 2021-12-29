OPEN APP
Delhi on Wednesday reported 923 new Covid cases, nearly double the number of cases it recorded a day ago. On Tuesday, the number of fresh cases was 496. 

The positivity rate too has jumped to over 1%. The city recorded 344 recoveries in the last 24 hours. With this, active cases now have gone up to 2,191.

Today's number is highest since May 30.

Delhi Covid restrictions: Decoding yellow, amber, orange and red alerts

On May 30, Delhi had recorded 946 Covid cases and 78 deaths with a positivity rate of 1.25%.

On Tuesday, the city saw 496 Covid cases and one fatality due to the disease.

A total of 71,696 Covid tests were conducted the previous day. 

Currently, Delhi is under Level-1 restrictions under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). If positivity rate remains over 1% for two consecutive days, more curbs may be announced by the government. 

Today, the DDMA held a review meet with the government. After meeting, it was decided to continue with the existing restrictions imposed recently in view of rising cases.

The Delhi Health Department has been advised to enhance the health preparedness to deal effectively with the emerging situation and to closely monitor bed occupancy besides strengthening the home isolation strategy.

 

