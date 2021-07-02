Delhi on Friday reported two new COVID-19-related deaths, the lowest since March 16, the city health bulletin said. It further noted that as many as 93 new cases were reported today. The positivity rate in the city stands at 0.13%

As many as 407 patients recovered in the last 24 hours as the recoveries again outnumbered the new cases.

With the fresh cases on Friday, Delhi's COVID-19 caseload has increased to 14,34,374. The death toll stands at 24,983, it said, adding that the case fatality rate is 1.74 per cent.

The national capital had recorded four COVID-19-related deaths and 91 cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 0.12 per cent. On Wednesday, as many as 94 Covid cases were recorded at a positivity rate of 0.12 per cent and six fatalities were logged.

The city had recorded 101 fresh COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.15 per cent and four more deaths on Tuesday.

