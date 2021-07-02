Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi records 93 Covid cases, 2 deaths in 24 hrs; positivity rate at 0.13%

Delhi records 93 Covid cases, 2 deaths in 24 hrs; positivity rate at 0.13%

Premium
As many as 407 patients recovered in the last 24 hours as the recoveries again outnumbered the new cases.
1 min read . 07:08 PM IST Livemint

  • With the fresh cases on Friday, Delhi's COVID-19 caseload has increased to 14,34,374.
  • The death toll stands at 24,983, the health bulletin said, adding that the case fatality rate is 1.74 per cent.

Delhi on Friday reported two new COVID-19-related deaths, the lowest since March 16, the city health bulletin said. It further noted that as many as 93 new cases were reported today. The positivity rate in the city stands at 0.13%

Delhi on Friday reported two new COVID-19-related deaths, the lowest since March 16, the city health bulletin said. It further noted that as many as 93 new cases were reported today. The positivity rate in the city stands at 0.13%

As many as 407 patients recovered in the last 24 hours as the recoveries again outnumbered the new cases.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

As many as 407 patients recovered in the last 24 hours as the recoveries again outnumbered the new cases.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

With the fresh cases on Friday, Delhi's COVID-19 caseload has increased to 14,34,374. The death toll stands at 24,983, it said, adding that the case fatality rate is 1.74 per cent.

The national capital had recorded four COVID-19-related deaths and 91 cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 0.12 per cent. On Wednesday, as many as 94 Covid cases were recorded at a positivity rate of 0.12 per cent and six fatalities were logged.

The city had recorded 101 fresh COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.15 per cent and four more deaths on Tuesday.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!