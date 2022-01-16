Delhi recorded another fall in its daily Covid count with less than 20,000 cases in the past 24 hours. The city reported 18,286 new cases with nearly 28% test positivity, according to daily bulletin by health department.

The national capital reported 21,846 recoveries and 28 deaths in the same period. With this, the active cases have down to 89,819.

Delhi had reported 20,718 cases and 30 deaths on Saturday.

In the last two days, the daily infections have come down by about 10,000.

The city had recorded 28,867 cases, the sharpest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic, with positivity rate of 29.21%.

Delhi's previous biggest daily jump of 28,395 cases was recorded on April 20 last year.

On Wednesday, Delhi had reported 40 deaths, the highest since June 10 last year, when 44 fatalities were recorded.

According to government data, 2,591 Covid patients are in hospitals. Of these, 123 patients are on ventilator support. Of the 15,499 hospital beds for Covid patients, only 2,711 are occupied.

With agency inputs

