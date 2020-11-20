Delhi records coldest November morning in 14 years

Delhi resident felt the first hint of chill on Friday morning as the national capital recorded a minimum of 7.5 degrees celsius. This is the lowest minimum temperature in November in at least 14 years.

Mahesh Palawat, an expert with the private forecasting agency Skymet Weather, told PTI, "The city witnessed cold wave conditions as the minimum temperature was less than 10 degrees celsius and five notches below normal." India Meteorological Department declares cold wave conditions in the plains when the temperature is 10 degrees celsius or below and is 4.5 notches less than normal for two consecutive days.

In the last two years the temperature never dropped below 10 degree celsius in Delhi in the month of November. In November 2019, Delhi had recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 11.5 degrees celsius, 10.5 degrees celsius in 2018.

Palawat also told the agency that cold winds blowing from snow-laden western Himalayas have led to a dip. And the air will be nippy on Saturday too. "A fresh Western Disturbance is approaching northwest India on November 23. It is likely to increase the minimum temperature by a few notches," he added.

Other than on November 16, the minimum temperature this month has remained 2-3 degrees below normal, as per IMD. The all-time record for the lowest minimum temperature in November is 3.9 degrees Celsius recorded on November 28, 1938.





