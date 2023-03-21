Delhi records highest 24-hour rainfall in March in 3 years, says IMD2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 07:02 AM IST
Heavy rain lashed parts of the national capital on Monday evening, sending people scurrying for cover. Commuters also faced waterlogging and traffic snarls while navigating the roads.
The national capital on Monday received the highest 24-hour rainfall for March in the past three years, the India Meteorological Department said. It recorded 6.6 mm precipitation in just three hours, the weather office said.
