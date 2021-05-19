Delhi records highest 24-hour rainfall in May since 1976 under 'Tauktae' impact

The incessant rains brought the maximum temperature down to 23.8 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung. The minimum temperature settled at 21.4 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal. "Today, Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius. This is the lowest maximum temperature since 1951," Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, said. In between, a low of 24.8 degrees Celsius was recorded on May 13 1982, he said. The maximum temperature dipped to 22.6 degrees Celsius at Jafarpur and Mungeshpur.