Dengue in Delhi: The total number of deaths due to dengue this year shot to 23 in Delhi after six more fatalities were reported in the national capital, according to a report released by civic body on Monday.

Also, the number of dengue cases jumped to over 9,500 and about 130 cases were detected in the last one week.

Till December 18, the official dengue death tally had stood at 17. However, now a total of 9,545 dengue cases and 23 deaths have been recorded this season till December 25, as per the report.

Nearly 1300 cases have been recorded this month till December 25.

Compared to last few years, this year's number is significantly higher. In the past, the total dengue cases reported were 4,431 (2016), 4,726 (2017), 2,798 (2018), 2,036 (2019) and 1,072 (2020).

In 2015, the city had witnessed a massive outbreak of dengue with the number of cases crossing 10,600 in October itself, making it the worst outbreak of the vector-borne disease in the national capital since 1996.

The number of dengue fatalities this year is the highest in the national capital since 2016, when the officially reported death count was 10.

The national capital recorded two deaths due to dengue in 2019, four in 2018, and 10 each in 2017 and 2016.

With inputs from PTI

