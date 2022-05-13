National capital Delhi has registered a record GST collection of ₹2,898 crore in April 2022. It is Delhi's highest-ever SGST collection for April. The record GST collection is also a sound indicator of the national capital's economy recovering fast after the devastation caused by the three waves of the Covid pandemic.

In the previous financial year, the national capital's state GST collection stood at ₹2,325 crore and in FY 2020-21, it was a meager ₹320 crore.

In 2018, Delhi collected ₹2,075 crore in SGST while in 2019, the collection dipped to ₹2,059 crore.

Delhi collected a total of ₹28,500 crore revenue as state GST and Value Added Tax in the financial year 2021-22.

This comes at a time when India when the country registered a record GST collection of ₹1.68 lakh crore in April. As per the experts, the increase in GST collection is because of the improvement in consumer demand, compliance systems, and increasing inflation across the board.