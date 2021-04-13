Delhi on Tuesday reported as many as 13,468 new COVID19 cases in the span of 24 hours, which is the highest single day spike since the pandemic. With today's count, the cumulative total reached 7,50,156, while the active cases stands at 43,510, as per the health bulletin. Meanwhile, with 81 deaths recorded today, the death toll reached 11,436. The national capital reported 11,491 new cases on Monday.

Delhi also saw 7,972 discharges taking the cumulative total recoveries to 6,95,210.

Earlier in the day, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pointed out with 13,500 new Covid-19 cases, Delhi has registered the biggest daily spike so far. "As per the report available with me, 13,500 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. During the peak in November, 8500 cases were reported, compared to that we are already reporting 13,500 cases," he said.

The Delhi CM further added that this wave is very dangerous and in the last 10-15 days, 65% of the patients being infected from Covid-19 are below 45 yrs of age, "This wave is very dangerous. As per the data of last 10-15 days, 65% of the patients are below 45 yrs of age. Your health & life is very important to us. So, I'd like to appeal to the youth to step out of the house only when it is necessary & follow all COVID protocols," Delhi CM said.

In view of the rapidly rising cases, the Delhi government has imposed a night curfew in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am on April 6 till April 30.

Meanwhile, 14 private hospitals including Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and St Stephens Hospital, Tis Hazari were declared as full COVID hospitals and were directed by the Delhi government not to admit any non-COVID medical/ surgical patient till further orders on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies)

