National capital Delhi experienced the worst level of pollution in November this year, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). As per the pollution watchdog, Delhi's air quality remained severe for 11 days--the highest since detailed record maintained by the CPCB .

Yesterday, the average air quality index again rose to severe levels (402) for the 11th day, breaking the record of November 16, when the air quality stood at this level for 10 straight days.

Last year, Delhi saw nine severe days and seven in 2019. While in 2018 the air quality remained severe for 5 consecutive days.

The CBCB said Delhi has not seen a single day of moderate air quality in November this year.

According to the experts, Delhi's air has been deteriorating because of multiple factors such as late withdrawal of monsoon and delay in stubble burning.

However, the pollution peak is large because of local pollutants in the Delhi-NCR.

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) is expected to improve from November 29 onwards due to high wind speed.

Local surface winds are likely to increase slightly for the next two days, dispersing pollutants and leading to a slight improvement in the air pollution, but the AQI will be in the "higher end of the very poor" category, an official said.

"Mixing layer height and wind are the dominant factors controlling air quality. From November 29, significant improvement in AQI is expected due to high wind speed," said the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor SAFAR said.

A few days back, the Delhi government reimposed the ban on construction and demolition activities following the Supreme Court's order.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the workers affected by the ban on construction activities will be provided financial assistance of ₹5,000 each and his government will also compensate them for the loss of minimum wages.

The ban on the entry of trucks, barring those engaged in essential services, will continue till December 3. However, "CNG and electric trucks will be allowed to enter Delhi from November 27".

