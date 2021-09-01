Delhi rain: Delhi received fifth-highest rainfall in the last 24 hours, and highest in September in almost two decades, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

“There has been heavy rainfall in Delhi. It started yesterday and we already have 2-3 spells. It was around 11.2 cm rain, particularly in Safdarjung an Lodhi road area. In 19 years, it is the highest rain in September," IMD's senior scientist RK Jenamani told news agency ANI.

He said that this is the fifth-highest rainfall in 24 hours in Delhi. “Delhi received about 19-20 cm of rain in the last 27 hours. Surely, it is a record rainfall. We have issued an orange alert for today," Jenamani said.

The capital city had recorded 126.8 mm rainfall on September 13, 2002. The all-time record is 172.6 mm rainfall on September 16, 1963.

The heavy rainfall submerged several areas, including the diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri, in knee-deep water and affected traffic movement in parts of the city. The city gauged 75.6 mm rainfall in just three hours starting 8:30 am.

Delhi has recorded more than the monthly quota of rain on the first two days of the month. On an average, the capital gauges 125.1 mm precipitation in September every year.

The Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for Delhi, gauged 112.1 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Wednesday, the highest on a day in September in 19 years. The weather stations at Lodhi Road, Ridge, Palam and Ayanagar recorded 120.2 mm, 81.6 mm, 71.1 mm and 68.2 mm rainfall, respectively, in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am.

Since 8:30 am, Palam, Lodi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar have recorded 78.2mm, 75.4mm, 50mm and 44.8mm rainfall, respectively.

On Tuesday, Delhi gauged 84 mm rainfall in just six hours -- between 8:30 am and 2:30 pm -- that flooded roads and led to massive traffic snarls on key stretches such as ITO, Ring Road near IP Estate flyover, Dhaula Kuan, and Rohtak road. The intensity is likely to reduce from today. Another spell of rain is likely from September 7.

(With inputs from agencies)

