Delhi sees highest single-day spike in new Covid-19 cases, tally crosses 4,500

Delhi on Sunday recorded highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases with 427 fresh cases, taking its tally to 4,549. 64 deaths have been reported in the national capital till date, said Directorate General of Health Services, Delhi government.

Meanwhile, two more areas, Bengali Market and House no. 97 to 107 & House no. 120-127, Kailash Hills, East of Kailash (South East), have been de-contained in Delhi on Sunday. Seven zones have been de-contained so far.Currently, there are 94 total containment zones, said Delhi government.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced the list of activities which will be allowed during the two-week lockdown period in the national capital.

"After the Centre's announcement, the Delhi government held a detailed discussion to finalise the activities that will be allowed during the two-week lockdown," said Kejriwal during a video conference.

"From tomorrow, all government offices will open. Those dealing with essential services will have 100 per cent attendance. Only 33 per cent attendance will be allowed in offices dealing with non-essential activities," he said.

