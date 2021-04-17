Delhi recorded 24,375 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the highest single-day surge till date, and 167 fatalities from the coronavirus infection, also the highest fatality count in a day, according to data shared by the health department here.

A day before, 19,486 COVID-19 cases and 141 deaths were reported in the city.

The positivity rate today rose to 24.56% the highest-ever figure. The total number of positive cases in the national capital is 8,27,998 while 7,46,239 got cured since the start of the pandemic.

On Thursday and Friday, the city had recorded 16,699 and 17,282 cases respectively. As per the latest bulletin, 24,375 fresh cases and 167 new fatalities were recorded, pushing the death toll to 11,960. The number of active cases in the national capital rose to 69,799 while 15,414 patients recovered from the deadly pathogen.

A total of 99,230 tests, including 69,206 RT-PCR tests and 30,024 rapid antigen tests, were conducted the previous day, the bulletin said.

The number of people under home isolation increased to 32,156 from 29,705 on Friday, while that of containment zones mounted to 11,235 from 9,929 the day before, it said.

The government had Thursday announced a curfew this weekend and the closure of malls, gymnasiums and auditoriums till April 30 as part of sweeping restrictions to break the chain of the infection.

The Delhi government had on April 6 announced a seven-hour night curfew. The decision was taken after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the city.

Amid escalating coronavirus cases, Kejriwal on Saturday said the pandemic situation in the city has become "very serious and worrisome", with oxygen stock, and remdesivir and tocilizumab drugs for patients in short supply.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.