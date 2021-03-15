Delhi recorded 368 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and for the first time reported less than 400 cases since March 10.

The death toll climbed to 10,944 with three more fatalities, as per the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department.

The number of active cases in the national capital is 2,321 and the number of total cases rose to 6,44,064 while total recoveries rose to 6,30,799.

The city had recorded 419 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, while 431 cases were recorded on Friday, the highest single-day spike in over two months. The count on Thursday was 409.

Delhi had registered 370 new cases on Wednesday and 320 on Tuesday. The city had reported three COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday and four on Tuesday.

A total of 585 cases were reported on January 1 and 424 on January 3. The daily count had dropped to 306 on January 11 and risen again to 386 on January 12, according to official figures.

The numbers had started to come down in February. On February 26, the month's highest daily count of 256 new cases was recorded.

The new coronavirus cases recorded on Sunday took the infection tally to 6,43,696, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases in the city rose to 2,262 on Sunday from 2,207 on Saturday.

Health experts and doctors have attributed this "sudden rise" of COVID-19 cases to people turning complacent, not following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and "assuming that all is well now".

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had on Friday said the figures of over 400 per day suddenly were "not alarming", and had asserted that the positivity rate was still below one per cent.





