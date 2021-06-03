Delhi today recorded 487 fresh cases, 45 deaths and 1,058 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate drops to 0.61% in the national capital and the number of active cases is at 8,748. The case fatality rate in the national capital stands at 1.71%. This is the fourth consecutive day that the positivity rate was recorded at below one per cent in the national capital. For the last four days, the death toll in a single day had remained below 100.

This is the first time the daily death count has gone below the 50-mark since April 11 when the tally was 48. According to the latest health bulletin, these new fatalities pushed the death toll from COVID-19 here to 24,447.

The total number of Containment zones in Delhi as on 3 June is 16,287.

Delhi reported 623 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the lowest in two-and-a-half months, and 62 more deaths, while the positivity rate was below one per cent.

The city reported 648 fresh COVID-19 cases and 86 more fatalities on Monday, while the positivity rate was 0.99 per cent.

On Sunday, 946 new cases and 78 more deaths were reported in the national capital.

As the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the country, Delhi began witnessing a rise in the number of daily cases and deaths from April 19. It reported the highest single-day spike of 448 deaths on May 3.

However, there is a declining trend in the number of cases and deaths over the last several days. On March 16, Delhi had recorded 425 cases and on March 17, the tally was 536, according to official data.

