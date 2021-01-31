Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi records maximum cold wave days in January in 13 years: IMD
Cold wave conditions prevailed in Delhi on Friday too with the minimum temperature settling at four degrees Celsius, five notches below normal.

Delhi records maximum cold wave days in January in 13 years: IMD

1 min read . 01:54 PM IST PTI

  • A cold wave swept the national capital on Sunday morning, with the minimum temperature dipping to 3.1 degrees Celsius
  • A severe cold wave is when the minimum temperature is two degrees Celsius or less

New Delhi: Delhi recorded seven "cold wave" days in January, the maximum in the month since 2008, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

New Delhi: Delhi recorded seven "cold wave" days in January, the maximum in the month since 2008, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

In the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to four degrees Celsius. A severe cold wave is when the minimum temperature is two degrees Celsius or less.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

India a major player at home and world in covid vaccination drive

3 min read . 03:16 PM IST

India needs to make efforts to get rating upgrade in line with fundamentals: CEA KV Subramanian

2 min read . 03:14 PM IST

Budget 2021: Govt may announce new scheme for revival of discoms to achieve 24X7 power for all

3 min read . 03:05 PM IST

World Bank commits $12 billion for vaccinations

1 min read . 02:55 PM IST

In the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to four degrees Celsius. A severe cold wave is when the minimum temperature is two degrees Celsius or less.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

India a major player at home and world in covid vaccination drive

3 min read . 03:16 PM IST

India needs to make efforts to get rating upgrade in line with fundamentals: CEA KV Subramanian

2 min read . 03:14 PM IST

Budget 2021: Govt may announce new scheme for revival of discoms to achieve 24X7 power for all

3 min read . 03:05 PM IST

World Bank commits $12 billion for vaccinations

1 min read . 02:55 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"The number of cold wave days in January this year was the maximum since 2008, when 12 such days were recorded," Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre here, said.

Only one "cold wave" day each was recorded in 2020 and 2019.

The city had recorded six "cold wave" days in January 2013.

Srivastava said only one western disturbance affected the plains of northwest India this January, leading to more cloudless nights and therefore, more "cold wave" days.

Clouds trap some of the outgoing infrared radiation, warming the ground. The minimum temperature falls in the absence of a cloud cover.

A cold wave swept the national capital on Sunday morning, with the minimum temperature dipping to 3.1 degrees Celsius. 

This is the fourth "cold wave" day in Delhi in a week.

The minimum temperature settled at 2.1 degrees Celsius and 3.8 degrees Celsius in the national capital on Tuesday and Thursday respectively due to the cold and dry northwesterly winds barreling through the plains, the IMD said.

Cold wave conditions prevailed in Delhi on Friday too with the minimum temperature settling at four degrees Celsius, five notches below normal. 

On New Year's Day, the city had recorded a minimum temperature of 1.1 degrees Celsius, the lowest for the month in 15 years.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.