OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi records minimum temperature of 3.3 degrees: IMD
Minimum temperature of 3.3 degrees Celsius recorded at the Safdarjung observatory (ANI)
Minimum temperature of 3.3 degrees Celsius recorded at the Safdarjung observatory (ANI)

Delhi records minimum temperature of 3.3 degrees: IMD

2 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2020, 10:18 AM IST Staff Writer

  • According to the IMD, 'very dense' fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 meters, 51 and 200 is 'dense', 201 and 500 'moderate', and 501 and 1,000 meters 'shallow'

Minimum temperature of 3.3 degrees Celsius recorded at the Safdarjung observatory today, says India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Earlier, a cold wave swept through Delhi on Wednesday as the minimum temperature dipped to 3.5 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Indian originals like Sacred Games (Netflix) and Made In Heaven (Amazon Prime Video) have notched up global viewership.

Indian diaspora laps up local OTT content

2 min read . 11:35 AM IST
Mumbai: Police officers stand guard at Marine Drive during night curfew.

Planning to celebrate New Year? Check for night curfew, ban on gathering rules in your state

3 min read . 11:25 AM IST
FILE PHOTO: An airport staff member pushes trolleys at the entrance of Mumbai's airport.

After 4 new cases in Pune, mutant covid-19 cases reach 25 in India

2 min read . 11:27 AM IST
A signs adorns a security fence near the Sydney foreshore ahead of New Years Eve in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. One million people would usually crowd the Sydney Harbor to watch the annual fireworks that center on the Sydney Harbor Bridge. But this year authorities are advising revelers to watch the fireworks on television (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

2020 finally ending, but New Year's revelries muted by coronavirus

3 min read . 10:43 AM IST

Also Read | The march of 2020 in 10 key long reads

It is likely to get even colder on New Year's Eve, it predicted, as dry and icy winds barreled through the plains. The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a minimum of 3.5 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 16.4 degrees Celsius.

On December 18, Delhi had recorded a maximum of 15.2 degrees Celsius, the lowest so far this season. The weather stations at Jafarpur and Lodhi Road recorded a low of 3.5 degrees Celsius and 3.7 degrees Celsius, respectively, it said.

During nighttime, "dense" fog reduced visibility to 50 meters in the Palam area. However, it improved to 400 meters by 9 am. The visibility at Safdarjung was 500 meters.

According to the IMD, "very dense" fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 meters, 51 and 200 is "dense", 201 and 500 "moderate", and 501 and 1,000 meters "shallow".

In the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius. A severe cold wave is when the minimum is 2 degrees Celsius or less. Cold wave conditions are predicted in parts of the city over the next two days, it said.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD, said cold and dry northerly/northwesterly winds from the western Himalayas have been barreling through the plains, bringing the minimum temperature in north India down.

According to IMD, a cold wave is also declared when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches less than normal. A "severe" cold wave is when the minimum temperature dips to two degrees Celsius or the departure is more than 6.4 degrees Celsius. On December 20, the Safdarjung Observatory recorded a minimum of 3.4 degrees Celsius, the lowest this season so far.

The mean minimum temperature (7.06 degrees Celsius) in December this year so far is less than last year when it was 7.6 degrees Celsius. Last year, the national capital broke the record of the longest cold spell, registering 18 consecutive cold days.

This year, however, the city has witnessed only three "cold" days and 7 "cold wave" days so far.

A cold day is declared when the maximum temperature is less than or equal to 16 degrees Celsius.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said favourable wind speed, upto 15 kmph, aided in dispersion of pollutants.

*With inputs from agencies

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout