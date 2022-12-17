Delhi records minimum temperature of the season, air quality remains ‘poor’1 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2022, 09:49 PM IST
- The air quality of the city remained in the ‘poor’ category and the 24-hour air quality index (AQI) read 304 at 4:00 PM
The national capital on Saturday recorded 6 degrees Celsius temperature which is the lowest so far for the current season. The maximum temperature of Delhi settled at 24.7 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees above the season's average, according to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).